Commentary: NASA’s Artemis launch - Here’s why humans are going back to the moon

PERTH: The launch of NASA's long-awaited Artemis 1 test-flight around the moon was called off on Monday (Aug 29) after an engine snag, delaying the debut of its next-generation rocketship by at least four days.

NASA did not give a new launch date but said its first available backup launch opportunity was set for Sep 2. The subsequent launch opportunity is Sep 5.

Despite the setback, the milestone mission is set to usher in a new era of human space exploration beyond low Earth orbit, and the first step in getting humans back to the moon.

The 42-day uncrewed mission will test the capabilities of the new heavy lift Space Launch System rocket, as well as the space readiness and safety of the Orion spacecraft. Orion is designed to send humans further into space than ever before.

In addition, Orion will launch 10 small satellites called CubeSats for both scientific and commercial purposes.

These will be used to investigate different areas of the moon, look at sustainability in the use of spacecraft, and even send one spacecraft to a near-Earth asteroid. All these CubeSats have been built by industry (small and large) and scientific groups in the effort to expand space exploration.