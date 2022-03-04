Commentary: A digital detox won’t reset your busy life

SINGAPORE: Can you go a day without your digital devices?

Worldwide, Mar 4 has been declared the “National Day Of Unplugging”, a campaign launched in 2009 to raise awareness of the impact that smartphones have on mental health.

On this day, participants are urged to store their phones for 24 hours, spending the time unwinding and catching up with friends in person.

To date, over 100,000 people have registered on the event website. Although the campaign started in the US, Unplug initiatives have reached the UK and Australia.

As the Unplugging movement spreads across the world, it is timely to ask whether Singapore is due for its own 24-hour Day of Unplugging.

With our fast-paced and always-on culture, people here have no doubt heard of the benefits of a digital detox. Some might even practise unplugging outside work hours or have attended retreats at hotels or resorts where device use is restricted.

DO WE REALLY NEED A DAY OF UNPLUGGING?

Although we conduct research on digital well-being and applaud global efforts, we will not be organising initiatives on unplugging anytime soon.

Unplugging is impossibly difficult. Last year, as part of our research studies, our team conducted a pilot programme where we put our phones away for a week.

Even though we found ourselves having more time, nearly every team member complained about being “bored” and “inconvenienced”.