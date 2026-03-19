Commentary: Public awareness will help Singapore’s space industry take off

SINGAPORE: When we think about the space industry, what names come to mind?

For many, it is likely to be NASA or SpaceX, brands shaped as much by media storytelling as by science.

Fewer would instinctively think of Singapore, even as 70 companies operate in this sector here. Among these, homegrown companies such as ST Engineering are already building and launching satellite systems.

Singapore’s growing space industry is not yet well-known despite clear potential to do more. The National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS), set to be launched in April, will help strengthen the country’s competitive advantages and raise public awareness of its space sector. Harnessing that awareness will in turn help take the sector to greater heights.