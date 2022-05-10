Commentary: Boosting defence spending now won't fix NATO's decades of under-investment

READING, England: The West has to dramatically “reboot” its approach to dealing with aggressors in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to United Kingdom foreign secretary Liz Truss.

“Geopolitics is back,” she told an audience at the Mansion House in London recently in what has been reported as a major foreign policy speech. “We must be assertive. Aggressors are looking at what has happened in Ukraine. We need to make sure that they get the right message.”

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members appear to be on board with this in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and many countries now plan to spend more on their defence budgets.

UKRAINE WAR SPURS NATO COMMITMENTS

But decades of under-investment in defence have left the West vulnerable. And the billions of dollars of military aid that some of these countries have already sent to Ukraine highlight many of the problems.

Across NATO, defence spending is now on the rise. In the immediate wake of the invasion of Ukraine, German chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a €100 billion (US$105 billion) fund to upgrade the country’s armed forces and pledged to maintain a defence budget of 2 per cent of GDP in future.