Commentary: NDR 2026 – why a higher BTO income ceiling isn’t just a housing policy adjustment

KEEPING PACE WITH INCOME LEVELS

The adjustment will ensure more Singaporean couples continue to have access to subsidised public housing, even as their incomes rise.

The median monthly household income came in at S$12,446 last year, up steadily from S$9,232 in 2019, when the BTO income ceiling was last raised from S$12,000 to S$14,000.

Before that, the eligibility threshold was raised in 2015 and 2011, each time by S$2,000, to keep pace with income growth.

Such periodic reviews matter, because leaving the income ceiling unchanged for too long risks leaving some households caught between the public and private housing markets.

Under the previous threshold, those earning slightly more than S$14,000 could find themselves in such a difficult position as they are seen as earning too much to qualify for public housing, but not necessarily enough to comfortably afford private homes, which have seen rapid price increases over the past few years.

The same challenge can arise in the HDB resale market, which has likewise seen steady price increases following the pandemic before a reversal in the first quarter of 2026.

The increased income ceiling therefore serves to plug this gap, ensuring that public housing remains within reach for those it is intended for.