Commentary: Techies essential for Singapore to stay relevant as regional business hub

SINGAPORE: The drive towards digital transformation spurred by the pandemic has exacerbated the shortage of tech human capital or techies.

This could adversely impact Singapore’s status as a regional business hub.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made a passing reference to this in his National Day Rally Speech on Sunday (Aug 29) when he emphasised the need to “refocus on the future” to generate “new growth”, “new jobs” and prosperity for the future, as the global economy picks up.

Highlighting how video-conferencing giant Zoom opened a research and development centre here, he also urged Singapore to remain open to investors and encouraged Singapore companies to make their mark in the new economy and seize fresh opportunities.

TECH WORKERS IN SHORTAGE

A vital ingredient in an increasingly digital work are tech workers. They perform critical functions across all sectors, especially in the growing finance and IT sectors, and both local and foreign tech talent are required to maintain and grow Singapore’s status as a regional business hub.

The concern over shortages of tech talent was highlighted in a poll by the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF) as far back in 2017. This shortfall was most felt by start-ups (91 per cent), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (76 per cent) and multinational corporations (MNCs) (75 per cent).

The five hardest jobs to fill were programmers (54 per cent), business development (50 per cent), cybersecurity specialists (40 per cent), system architects (38 per cent) and engineers (36 per cent).