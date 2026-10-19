Commentary: Could devastating Nepal floods catalyse action at climate talks?

NEW DELHI: Still reeling from the catastrophic glacial flood, Nepal has been struck again by flash floods that destroyed homes and infrastructure on Oct 11.

These back-to-back events highlight how vulnerable developing countries are to natural disasters, and how they bear the disproportionate brunt of climate change.

Nepalese authorities estimate that the August glacial flood incurred US$2.6 billion of property and infrastructure damage, and that reconstruction will cost US$4.8 billion.

Yet Nepal has requested only US$20 million from the United Nation’s Loss and Damage Fund – which is only about 0.4 cent of projected reconstruction costs.

The tragic loss of lives, infrastructure and livelihoods is compounded by the pitiful state of climate finance, especially to reduce risks and recover from climate change-induced disasters. With weeks to go before COP31 climate negotiations commence, what options do countries like Nepal have?