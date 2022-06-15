Commentary: Focus on net zero should not obscure need to tackle air pollution in Asia

HONG KONG: The worldwide trend of governments, businesses and other large organisations pledging net-zero carbon emissions to combat climate change is a worthy one. Faced with weather extremes such as recent heatwaves in India and Pakistan, more are recognising the existential risk posed by global warming.

But the focus on net-zero pledges can obscure the more immediate health threat of air pollution, which is the result of the same industrial and urban activities that contribute to climate change.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 99 per cent of people are exposed to hazardous levels of pollutants such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone and nitrogen dioxide.

Air pollution has long been associated with asthma, diseases of the heart and lungs and certain types of cancer. Some 7 million people a year die prematurely of pollution-related causes.

Many of the same pollutants that harm us in the short term also cause the long-term effects of global warming. Carbon dioxide, the most prevalent greenhouse gas, comes largely from the combustion of fossil fuels and agricultural burning.

Those same processes produce soot, or PM2.5 – tiny particles 2.5 micrometres or smaller that penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream, elevating the risk for heart failure.

Methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, leads to the formation of ground-level ozone, a key component in smog and an oxidant that can lead to lung damage.