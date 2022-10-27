Commentary: Singapore strives to develop a hydrogen economy by 2050 – here’s what it will look like

SINGAPORE: During a dramatic, rain-sodden Singapore Grand Prix just last month, spectators were holding their breath at every turn.

Less dramatic, but no less thrilling in my book was the Austria Formula 1, held earlier in July. For the first time, an emissions-free generator using clean hydrogen was showcased.

While this was only to power a merchandising booth, hydrogen could, literally and figuratively, put the pedal to the metal for the next generation of F1 engines running on fully sustainable fuels – a sight we may someday see in future Singapore Grand Prix races.

More are placing their bets on this clean fuel in achieving a carbon-free world. On Tuesday (Oct 25), Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced Singapore will raise its climate target to reach net-zero by 2050 and identified low-carbon hydrogen as an increasingly promising solution to this end.

He said that if technology continues to advance, hydrogen could supply up to half of Singapore’s power needs by 2050.

Is hydrogen really the silver bullet to decarbonisation that proponents say it is? More importantly, does a small, resource-constrained country like Singapore have the means to rock it in the hydrogen space?

THE PROMISE OF HYDROGEN

Hydrogen, when produced with renewable energy such as solar and wind, doesn't create any harmful emissions. The fuel is light and storable, and when used in a fuel cell, its only by-product is water.