Commentary: Why does Netflix cancel so many good shows?

NEW YORK CITY: There are much, much bigger problems in the world, but I was still sad a few weeks ago when Netflix cancelled a TV show which I liked.

It was not necessarily a surprise. In recent years, Netflix’s reputation in Hollywood has somehow swung between “cash machine handing out cheques for pretty much anything” to “ruthless algorithm that cancels shows on a whim”.

There has been outrage over beloved shows such as Tuca & Bertie abruptly ending, seemingly with no explanation.

The most recent victim was The Babysitters Club, a TV series based on a 1990s series about pre-teen girls navigating their adolescence in suburban Connecticut. The show, which debuted on Netflix last year, seemed to hit all the right notes: 1990s nostalgia, a talented young cast and uplifting stories centred on female friendship. It was one of the best-reviewed shows ever on Netflix.

NETFLIX, A FICKLE-MINDED JUDGE

The show’s creator, who had worked with Netflix for several years, is publicly baffled by the decision to end it after two seasons. “I don’t know what they wanted that they didn’t get ... Our numbers seemed fine ... It was pretty close to what we did last season”, Rachel Shukert told Vulture.

“I feel like Netflix’s internal metrics can change from month to month. Something that was fine three months ago is suddenly not what they need.”