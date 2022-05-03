Commentary: Is password sharing to blame for Netflix’s stalling growth?

SINGAPORE: Netflix is fighting an uphill battle to keep its audience. It lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 – its first net loss in a decade and well below its target of adding 2.5 million subscribers.

This disappointing report prompted a mass sell-off that wiped out 36 percent of its value on Apr 20.

CEO Reed Hastings famously proclaimed in 2017 that Netflix’s greatest competitor was sleep. But when discussing the most recent loss of subscribers, the streaming giant pointed fingers at inflation, its exit from Russia following the Ukraine invasion, competition with other platforms – and password sharing.

Netflix says more than 100 million households globally are accessing the platform through a shared password, without subscribing to it themselves. It plans to implement a worldwide charge on password sharing, to earn revenue from those piggybackers. This charge is already being trialled in Chile, Costa, and Peru. Users have to pay about S$3 to S$4 for each additional user from different households, up to a maximum of two.

Some investors are skeptical about Netflix’s crusade against free riders. After all, Netflix has turned a blind eye to password sharing up until recently, so password sharing alone cannot explain this quarter’s shocking performances.