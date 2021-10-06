Commentary: How the bleak world of Netflix’s Squid Game hooked fans worldwide

SYDNEY: Squid Game, an original Netflix drama produced in South Korea, is a streaming phenomenon. Released on Sep 17, within two weeks the series has become the most watched Netflix title in 76 countries, including the US, Australia and South Korea.

Across nine episodes, desperate people enmeshed in debt voluntarily participate in a sequence of six sadistic and lethal survival games. The prize for the winner is 46.5 billion won (US$40 million).

At the outset, the 456 participants are unaware there is a twist. There can only be one winner – and the rest of the contestants will die along the way.

This outcome is foreshadowed for viewers in a segment that precedes episode one, in which two groups of children are seen playing the eponymous Squid Game (essentially a violent game played by Korean schoolboys).

The groups struggle for possession of a squid-shaped area drawn on the ground. Both attackers and defenders must resist being pushed out of the play area, for, according to the commentary, if you are pushed out you “die”.

Such games are commonly metaphors for life experiences. Games structured as a struggle for possession, or with the goal of overcoming a player in a position of control, are often stories about social aspiration and limited social mobility.

In the survival game played in episode one, Red Light, Green Light (also known as Hibiscus Flowers Have Bloomed in South Korea and Statues elsewhere around the world), players can win if they can creep forward when the controlling figure’s back is turned.