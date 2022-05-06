Commentary: Could Netflix's decline end up as Sony's gain?

TOKYO: At the start of 2022, Sony seemed to be emerging from the indoorsy plague years as the integrated entertainer that it had always dreamt of being, a clear winner of the world’s new relationship with content and a Netflix-era master of the non-streamer business model.

The Tokyo market, long used to being a narrative blur, seized upon the unfamiliar clarity of Sony’s story. On Jan 5, its shares touched a 22-year peak in testament to that rarest of phenomena: A diverse group with multiple strategic bets all seeming to pay off at the same time, and crucially, with the conviction that the fun would last indefinitely.

The doubts – and a 35 per cent slide in the shares – began on Jan 6, led by concerns that chip shortages were hurting its console business and that Microsoft’s deep pockets would make it a more formidable competitor than in previous rounds of the Xbox-PlayStation fight.

But when Netflix stunned the investment world in April with a net quarterly loss of subscriber numbers and a forecast of deeper contraction to come, any residual certainties evaporated.

Everyone loves an unstoppable juggernaut with immunity to a cost-of-living crisis, but Netflix now looks unsettlingly likely to be neither. The big question for Sony – now pre-eminent as the world’s all-in entertainment conglomerate – is whether that leaves it stronger or weaker.