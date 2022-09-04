Commentary: Netflix is starting to look more like traditional TV

LONDON: There was a point when the world was not enough for Netflix. When the streaming service commissioned an original show, the contract would literally span “the universe” rather than restricting Netflix’s rights to just one country, territory or planet.

The imagination of Netflix’s lawyers didn’t stop at space travel either. According to one typical agreement shared with the Financial Times, the streamer would also claim the exclusive rights to distribute the show in all forms of media “now known or discovered in the future”.

These kind of contractual clauses were more than legal paranoia. It was part of a deliberate policy. When Netflix shouldered the financial risk of original projects such as Stranger Things or Squid Game, it paid upfront and in return demanded full ownership of the intellectual property.

Such buyouts departed from the traditional model for television commissioning, where producers retained a stake in the commercial success of their show. The approach was yet another way in which Netflix stood out from the TV crowd.

But over the past couple of years, with little public fanfare, Netflix has been adapting this commissioning template. The concept of sharing rights is no longer taboo. Flexibility is the order of the day.

The change wasn’t specifically triggered by Netflix’s subscriber losses, the looming “streaming recession”, belt-tightening on content budgets or the 60 per cent collapse in Netflix’s stock this year. It was a more gradual process of adjustment.

But if Netflix is serious about greater commercial pragmatism, the shift is bound to accelerate in years to come. That will ripple through Netflix’s annual US$17 billion content budget and the wider creative economy.