Commentary: Professional networking should not look the same in this hybrid work era

LONDON: The past two years have reinforced to Matt Ballantine, head of technology and transformation at housing association RHP, that his favourite part of a conference is addressing delegates from the stage on the topic of technology and the future of work.

“I don’t like big groups of people. I enjoy it when I talk to people, but being able to speak at an event is about having control over the situation and then at the end of it hoping people will approach me. The irony is that nobody does. My wife really struggles with the idea that I’m anything other than an extrovert,” he says.

After months of social isolation, he is trying to be bolder. “It’s made me more aware of the fears I had before. I am more appreciative of the time I spend with people.

"Social events that happened in the past six months have felt much richer. If I’m going to make the effort to travel I need to make more of it, be a bit less of a wet blanket.”

As social restrictions ease and employees return to the office at least part of the time, formal work events have started to reappear, spurring a heady mix of dread and excitement about the professional networking that surrounds panel discussions and conferences.

OUR SOCIAL SKILLS HAVE BECOME RUSTY

Many of us, after two years of on-off lockdowns and a social life that has sometimes focused on park benches, are out of practice at making small talk.

One woman speaks of being so used to Zoom meetings that she assumed her face-to-face encounter was going to be online and automatically sent a video-conference link instead of arranging a venue to meet. Another says that she drinks too quickly at networking events, due to the nerves and feels giddy after months of lockdown sobriety.