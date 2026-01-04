Commentary: What to do if you fail at your New Year's resolution

LONDON: Every year, many of us bravely announce our resolutions for the new year. A glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve might add to our confidence in our ability to do better in the coming year and save more, spend less, eat better, work out more or binge-watch less.

But most of our resolutions fail. Even within the first weeks after New Year’s Eve, the majority of people have given up on them. Yet, not all tales of failure are the same, because the way you talk about the failure matters for your own motivation and other people’s confidence in your ability to try again.

So what can we do after we’ve given up on our resolution? We’ve announced our good intentions to friends and family and now must admit failure. Research has shown the way you word your failed resolution can affect how people view it. And understanding the reasons most resolutions don’t work out can help us see it through in the future.

Indeed, you can talk about your resolutions in a way that will make your failure more understandable and will sustain your motivation to keep going.