Commentary: Start fulfilling your New Year's resolution now for best chance of keeping them

KOKOMO, Indiana: If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution, your plot for self-improvement probably kicks into gear sometime on Jan 1, when the hangover wears off and the quest for the “new you” begins in earnest.

But if research on habit change is any indication, only about half of New Year’s resolutions are likely to make it out of January, much less last a lifetime.

As experts in positive psychology and literature, we recommend an unconventional but more promising approach.

We call it the “old year’s resolution".

It combines insights from psychologists and America’s first self-improvement guru, Benjamin Franklin, who pioneered a habit-change model that was way ahead of its time.

With the “old year” approach, perhaps you can sidestep the inevitable challenges that come with traditional New Year’s resolutions and achieve lasting, positive changes.

A PERIOD TO PRACTISE - AND FAIL

Research has highlighted two potential pitfalls with New Year’s resolutions.

First, if you lack the confidence to invest in a full-fledged effort, failure to achieve the goal may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Furthermore, if you maintain the change but perceive progress as unacceptably slow or inadequate, you may abandon the effort.