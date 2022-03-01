Commentary: New Zealand's COVID-19 infections are likely much higher than reported

AUCKLAND: With Aotearoa New Zealand’s move into Phase 3 of its response to the Omicron outbreak, new definitions and protocols for testing and isolation will mean new ways of measuring the impact of COVID-19.

Broadly speaking, there are two aspects to this new regime. The first relates to the changing definitions of who counts as a close contact and what their isolation requirements are.

The second concerns testing processes, advice for who should get tested when, what sort of test they should take and how the result is recorded. Switching to Phase 3 means a switch to predominantly using rapid antigen tests (ART).

Testing policy is important because the number of confirmed or probable cases informs our estimate of the number of underlying infections.

New confirmed cases are a lagging indicator of new infections, but a leading indicator of other impor tant metrics like hospitalisations. The more we know about who is newly infected and where, the better we can plan individual and community responses to the outbreak.

RISK OF FALSE POSITIVES AND FALSE NEGATIVES

With the high case numbers that we’re now seeing with Omicron, speed is key in returning test results. Quick results mean that people can modify their behaviour accordingly and isolate themselves if necessary.

The sooner that people receive a positive result, the sooner that they can notify recent contacts, and those people can also isolate themselves.

When case numbers are high, the risk of a false positive from ART is very low. This means that the extra value from having a more sensitive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is reduced compared to when we had lower case numbers.