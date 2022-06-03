Commentary: Top fashion brands' experiment with NFTs could go awry

BIRMINGHAM, England: Luxury fashion house Prada has a scheme for customers who want something even more exclusive than its usual range of clothing and accessories.

Each month, on a first-come-first-served basis, the Time Capsule Collection offers ultra-limited editions of Prada products. They’re only on sale for 24 hours, with purchases delivered straight to customers’ doors.

For the new June edition, there’s an extra twist. Those who buy one of only 100 black and white button-down shirts by Cassius Hirst, son of renowned British artist Damien, will receive an NFT (non-fungible token) as part of the experience.

They are GIFs of the black and white capsules that Prada uses to brand these events, and they’re also being made available to purchasers of previous editions.

It is the latest example of how top brands are experimenting with NFTs to add another dimension to their businesses.

This has recently included everything from Nike digital sneakers to virtual collectables from sports clubs such as AC Milan. For example, Gucci is selling a digital bag for more than its real-world equivalent (US$4,115 vs US$3,400), a sign that the Prada NFTs could fetch a high price if they are resold.

Most of the media coverage around NFTs has focused on big art auctions, such as Beeple’s Everydays, a giant digital collage that sold for US$69 million, and the heavily hyped Bored Ape Yacht Club, 10,000 cartoon avatars of primates looking, well, bored.

But clearly, the arrival of traditional brands is also a major part of the story. Total NFT sales for 2022 are heading for about £90 billion (US$112 billion), more than double that in 2021, despite the fact that markets are sinking right now.

So what are the best examples of brands operating in this space, and are there pitfalls?