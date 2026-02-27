Commentary: Singapore’s best defence against Nipah virus isn’t temperature screening at the airport

SINGAPORE: Singapore stopped temperature screening in airports from Monday (Feb 23), less than a month after it was introduced as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus.

The health ministry said that no cases had been reported locally and that the outbreak in India had stabilised. But some netizens are still concerned that this could increase the risk of the deadly virus entering the country.

Nipah virus infection is often severe, and there is currently no commercially available antiviral treatment or vaccine. Well over half of infected individuals develop symptoms of brain and/or lung involvement, and of these, between 10 per cent and 80 per cent will die.

This is likely why some have lingering concerns about the removal of airport screening.

But it’s worth bearing in mind that the World Health Organization assessed, with broad expert concurrence, that the risk of regional or global spread of Nipah virus was low. Airport screening was, in fact, not recommended.