Commentary: What Niu Lai’s unlikely success says about Chinese internet culture

PARTICIPATE AND APPROPRIATE

What drives viewers to Niu Lai isn’t a desire for cinematic excellence – it’s the desire to participate and appropriate.

Niu Lai can be seen through the lens of shanzhai, a euphemism for copycat goods when China was newly opened. In the early 2000s, the term was used to refer to Hong Kong and Shenzhen’s knock-off mobile phones, made by small workshops operating in a legal grey zone.

In Niu Lai’s case, the shanzhai register emerges from a mother and son who decided to make a film despite having no industry expertise.

The result is technically crude, to say the least, but culturally potent. It is shanzhai not in the sense of being counterfeit, but in the sense of being unlicensed, unauthorised and made outside the system. Crucially, it is loved for exactly that perception.

Niu Lai’s fame reflects a shift from “made in China” to “created in China” and “going out and doing something”, a sentiment that feels particularly potent in the post-COVID era.

It echoes the recent nostalgia-driven viewing of classic anime. In 2023, when The First Slam Dunk was released in China, something remarkable happened. Midnight screenings in cities across the country sold out – not to teenagers, but to adults in their 30s and 40s, many of whom had first encountered the series in the 1990s.

Movie-goers were not there just to watch a movie. They were reclaiming a shared memory – a collective moment of youth that had been interrupted by the long gap between the original television series ending in 1996 and the film’s release nearly three decades later.

In the case of Niu Lai, the mood has shifted from earnest completion to ironic participation. While the Slam Dunk crowds came to cry and cheer for the show’s characters, the Niu Lai crowds come to laugh at the film – but also to laugh together. The emotional register is different: Where Slam Dunk offered catharsis, Niu Lai offers collective absurdity.