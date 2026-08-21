Commentary: This bad movie is a good guide to China’s stock market

HONG KONG: Frustrated stock investors in China are finding dark humour from a crude, low-budget film that has become a box office hit.

Niu Lai, which translates as Here Comes the Bull, is an 86-minute animation about a newborn calf that follows a skylark into an abstract dream sequence.

In it, the calf, Niu Lai, encounters a mysterious cobra, befriends a young leopard, and fights against a pack of wolves. He learns life lessons from his mother who sacrifices herself so her son has a chance to escape the predators. When Niu Lai wakes up, he finds the strength to stand up and live a full life.

The film grossed just 7,700 yuan (US$1,140) in the first 10 days after its release on Aug 5. But online discussions of how bad it is, especially the “hand-crafted” animation in the era of artificial intelligence, has turned it into a meme not just for young audiences, but for retail investors.

It has now generated more than 25 million yuan at the box office, the biggest dark horse – er, wrong species – of this summer’s movie season.