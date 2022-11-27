Commentary: Do we need Nominated Members of Parliament when there are more opposition MPs than ever?

SINGAPORE: Is the Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme, which grants non-partisan, unelected individuals up to nine seats in the House, still needed in Singapore?

As a former NMP, I’ve seen plenty of discourse on this topic and have sometimes found it binary and repetitive. One view is that NMPs have been effective in adding value and diversity to parliamentary debates. The other is that the scheme is undemocratic, opaque and increasingly irrelevant.

The NMP scheme was introduced in November 1990 and was made permanent in 2010. Aside from a few updates, its mechanics have stayed essentially the same, even though Singapore looks very different from how it did 32 years ago.

Now that I’ve had the privilege of serving as one from 2018 to 2022, I believe that even with more opposition MPs in Parliament than ever before, NMPs still have a role to play.

As the country embarks on the Forward Singapore exercise to examine values and aspirations, we should also take the opportunity to refresh this uniquely Singapore parliamentary innovation to help maximise its potential.