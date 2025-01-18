Commentary: ‘No Buy 2025’ won’t fix your financial problems

NEW YORK: A couple weeks into a new year and the shine of “new year, new you” has started to dim – but one personal finance trend, “No Buy 2025,” has taken hold for millennials and Gen Z on social media.

Whether it’s in response to a few years of post-pandemic “revenge spending” or just balancing the books after the holidays, people are locking down their wallets in the hopes of a changed relationship with consumerism, or at least a fattened-up savings account.

In a “no buy” (or “no spend”) challenge, participants aim to go an extended period without making purchases beyond the essentials. The rules can be modified to fit the participant’s life – many people continue to shell out for haircuts and other beauty routines, for instance – but the spirit of the challenge is to minimise discretionary spending.

NOBLE INTENTIONS ARE HARD TO SUSTAIN

There are plenty of aspirational tales of “no-buy” adopters who went on to make healthy long-term changes to their consumption and saving habits. But more often, noble intentions are hard to sustain.

That’s not surprising: Sudden and steep spending reductions are an extreme reaction to financial frustrations. The more pragmatic but less Instagrammable approach is to slowly shift toward healthier practices.

That means making small, manageable changes, one at a time. So, someone who wants to get better control over their spending could decide to boost their contributions to their retirement accounts by a percentage point or two, leaving less cash to deploy on everyday purchases.

If the “no spend” effort is aimed at paying off debt, it makes more sense to eliminate one consistent but unnecessary expense than to attempt to go cold turkey on all spending.