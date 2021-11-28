Commentary: Allowing two adults to divorce in mutual agreement is hardly radical or revolutionary

SINGAPORE: Divorce by mutual consent was proposed as an amendment to the Women’s Charter for the first time in Singapore in 1979 but was removed before it could become law.

One reason cited then was “not (to) make it easy” to terminate marriage, such that there is “no incentive” to save it.

More than 40 years later, a no-fault option that allows couples to divorce by mutual agreement resurfaced in Parliament earlier this month.

This would allow couples to part ways without having to establish the fault of their spouse or wait for separation for three to four years that currently prove the irretrievable breakdown of marriage – the “sole ground for divorce” enshrined in law.

It is a long-awaited and welcome change. No-fault divorce will reduce bitterness, pain and litigation costs on divorcing couples.

RECOGNITION THAT REASONS FOR DIVORCE ARE DIVERSE

Contrary to perceptions that the decision to divorce is ill-thought-out or that divorcees have not tried hard enough to make their marriage work, it often takes years - sometimes decades - for people to make up their minds to end the marriage.

A profile analysis of divorcing couples conducted by the Family and Juvenile Justice Centre of the Subordinate Courts in 2002 found that the 50 couples in the sample were married for an average length of 14.3 years.

Yet, half the sample noted problems in their marriage within the first four years. Wives recognised the existence of a marriage problem earlier than their husbands.

This speaks to the high regard for marriage in society, the remnant stigma attached to divorce and divorcees, and the fact that divorce is life-changing and requires long and careful consideration.