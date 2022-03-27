Commentary: Not all of us will be so quick to ditch masks completely

SINGAPORE: In the early days of COVID-19, my friends and I would sometimes joke about holding a mask-burning ceremony when masks were no longer mandatory.

Especially on particularly hot and breathless days, this vision of this great funeral pyre of masks would carry me through. In my mind, this cathartic act would obliterate this painfully protracted pandemic experience.

After the initial stages of confusion and isolation, most of us grudgingly got used to mask-wearing and other restrictions.

But as the population increasingly got vaccinated and we saw other countries lifting measures, fresh air began to feel like a forbidden fruit. While walking in a quiet part of the park, we’d pull down the mask for a few minutes of reprieve, but self-consciously restore it if someone walked by.

So it came as a nice surprise when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Thursday (Mar 24) that mask-wearing would no longer be mandatory outdoors from Mar 29. This accompanied the general easing of measures such as increased group sizes from five to 10, more employees being allowed to return to the workplace, increased capacity limits for larger events and settings, and the return of live music.

Finally, after a lonely, claustrophobic and volatile period marked by the constant tightening and loosening of restrictions, this felt like progress.

And though we look with eager eyes towards the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, I think back to the extraordinary gains we’ve made in these two years. Gains that we should keep – even if the pandemic eases out of sight.

OUR NEW CIVIC-MINDED SPIRIT

As news of our imminent unmasking spread, so did memes. One of the most popular memes featured the “badge lady”, Phoon Chiu Yoke, notorious for refusing to wear a mask and self-righteously confronting a safe distancing ambassador when told to do so.

She stood in stark contrast to the vast majority in Singapore who have masked up diligently, despite the personal discomfort in heat and humidity. Though most of us were fully vaccinated and not at high risk of bad outcomes in case of infection, we understood that our efforts contributed to keeping everyone safe.