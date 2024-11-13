Commentary: What Singapore can learn from this year’s Nobel-winning economists

SINGAPORE: Why do some countries prosper and others falter? Is it a matter of geography and resources? Or is it the nature of governments and institutions?

Last month, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson for their research into the role institutions play in shaping national prosperity.

While the prize has in past years been awarded for esoteric work in fields such as econometrics and game theory, this year’s award draws attention to a concept that is more relatable to the public: The relationship between societal institutions and national prosperity.

It is a timely reminder that economics and politics are inextricably linked. The award shines the spotlight on institutions within the political economy, which may be vastly different from the mathematical models of an ideal economy.

Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson posit that in countries where European colonisers chose to settle, they established “inclusive” institutions that have fostered prosperity over time. By contrast, in countries where settler mortality was high, they established “extractive” institutions that benefited local elites at the expense of the wider population, resulting in long-term economic stagnation.

Why does this matter to Singapore?