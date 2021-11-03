Commentary: Who would have thought small businesses can be pretty dysfunctional?

SINGAPORE: Eight years ago, I commissioned Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) to do some promotional videos for my small recruitment business.

One was titled "10 Types of Singaporean Bosses".

From the ruthlessly demanding manager to the mercurial, emotional wreck, it was an over-the-top attempt to capture the stereotypes of bosses and maybe try to laugh at our situations.

Those were simpler times. NOC just started their channel as a passion project out of an apartment in West Coast.

They did not have a sizeable past portfolio. But their sincerity shone through so I engaged them.

Reading what they are going through now pains me. Re-watching that old video this week felt pretty ironic when it mirrored some of the allegations around workplace harassment and corporate misdeeds thrown at Sylvia Chan and Ryan Tan.