Commentary: Noisy people in public parks and spaces – spare a thought for others

SINGAPORE: Picture this scenario - after a hard day’s work, you head to your favourite park for a run, with the hope of some peace and to take in nature.

After a good workout, you sit down and gaze at the serene waters of the pond, grateful for some moments of reflection.

But not a minute passes before you hear the loud sounds of hip hop music blaring from a Bluetooth speaker, invading your space.

It is not deafening, but it destroys the tranquility of the moment, not just for you but for everyone around you whom you can see staring at the culprit with dagger eyes.

Gone are the sweet sounds of nature you were just enjoying – the joyful call of the myna perched on a nearby tree and even the crow you're sure was the same one lurking at the neighbourhood coffeeshop the last time you were there.

You begin to ponder your options, including what laws the miscreant might have broken that you can take them to task on to get them to cease and desist. But unfortunately, since the music is not excessively loud, it doesn’t seem to qualify for penalties under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

You are tempted to approach the individual to ask him to switch off his aggravating speaker, only to realise it is precisely that – a public space, and the individual with his thundering tunes also has a right to be there.