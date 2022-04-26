Commentary: Not taking sides in Ukraine war sends a terrible message to Russia

ANN ARBOR, Michigan: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought strong Western condemnation and sanctions, but many nations around the world have chosen not to join this united front. Dozens of governments outside Europe and North America have been reluctant to censure Russia, and many more have refrained from joining multilateral sanctions.

China has tacitly supported the Kremlin since its February affirmation of a Sino-Russian friendship with “no limits”. A few others have backed Russia vocally, among them Belarus, which has served as a staging ground for the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, other governments have sat on the fence. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said pointedly that his country “will not take sides”. Indian leaders have reaffirmed their policy of non-alignment, implying that their nation will seek to stay out of the fight. South Africa, Pakistan and numerous other nations are following a similar path.

Responses to the recent Russian aggression shed light on how governments throughout what is known as the Global South are apt to behave if a new Cold War takes shape. Unless governments are threatened directly, many appear content to espouse non-alignment – a policy of avoiding strong support for the West or for its principal rivals in Moscow and Beijing.

Non-alignment may be a sensible strategy for individual countries as a way to preserve autonomy and avoid costly choices between major powers. However, I believe that international peace and security will suffer if too many states refuse to take sides in cases like Ukraine.