Commentary: Despite Beeple's US$69 million windfall, uncertainty plagues museum NFT art sales

COLOMBUS, Ohio: The eye-popping sale price of US$69 million in March for a non-fungible token created by the digital artist Beeple sent shock waves through the art world.

More multimillion-dollar sales of these digital assets that exist on a blockchain and are maintained on networked computers soon followed.

At the same time, art museums have faced substantial financial shortfalls accelerated by a decline in visitors and donations induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many have considered taking drastic measures, such as selling treasured artworks, to plug budget gaps.

Can NFTs generate the revenue many museums sorely need? Some are issuing their own tokens, including the British Museum and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami accepted an early NFT from a donor. There's even an NFT of entire museum called the Museum of Digital Life.

Yet, more than six months into this disruption of the art world, museums have generally engaged very little with NFTs.

As researchers who examine both the finances of nonprofit organisations and the growth in NFTs, crypto-assets and other associated blockchain applications, we see four primary reasons why museums have failed to turn the NFT craze into a financial windfall.