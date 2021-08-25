Commentary: North Korea is far from the hermit kingdom you think it is

SYDNEY: Any spread of COVID-19 in North Korea will prove disastrous.

Its healthcare system is unable to cope. Medicine and medical equipment are difficult to import due to sanctions, the border closure, the departure of humanitarian agencies and the lack of foreign currency.

Even if (as North Korea claims) there is no COVID-19 in the country, North Korea’s economy is undoubtedly doing it tough.

Hard data about North Korea is difficult to come by. Since the January 2020 border closure, there have been multiple signs of economic hardship, at least in parts of the economy that rely on imports and exports.

China’s reported trade with North Korea was down 80 per cent in 2020 from the previous year, although the first half of 2021 was a little better, potentially due to greater needs for fertiliser.

In 2020, North Korean fishing fleets essentially disappeared, possibly due to concerns that movement would bring in COVID-19.

Without imported goods, or the ability to bring in hard currency through exporting goods, markets have suffered shortages and volatility. Since the border closure, rice prices in Hyesan have been consistently higher and have experienced greater volatility than in Pyongyang and Sinuiju.

Given that Hyesan is more dependent on foreign trade for its supplies, this suggests the border closure is creating hardship in cities that do not have ready access to domestic rice supplies.