Commentary: Photo of North Korea's Kim Jong Un with daughter is worth a thousand words

SEOUL: North Korea’s leader has publicly revealed the existence of one of his children for the first time. But the big announcement didn’t come in the form of a statement or a traditional family portrait. Instead, photos of Kim Jong Un and his daughter in front of a giant intercontinental ballistic missile made the headlines.

In North Korea, the leadership succession is as important as the survival of the country itself. It ultimately falls on the country’s leader to protect the nation against foreign attack, invasion, or regime change.

This is why the “Paektu bloodline” is so important – a reference to the Kim dynasty that has ruled North Korea ever since the country’s founding in 1948. A strong personality cult around the Kim family was created to solidify and justify the legitimacy of Great Leader Kim Il Sung – and his successors – as the only leaders fit to rule the nation.

Although there is no way to know for sure who will follow Kim Jong Un, the fact that the North Korean leader chose to reveal his daughter’s identity at such a young age is noteworthy. In the past, successors have not been shown until they were much older.

For instance, despite being named as successor to his father Kim Il Sung in 1974, Kim Jong Il didn’t make a public appearance until six years later in 1980. Similarly, Kim Jong Il first made the announcement of his successor in 2008, but only revealed Kim Jong Un to the public in 2010.