Commentary: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un hasn’t really amounted to much

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in power in a decade now, long enough to reshape the country’s leadership around himself.

Kim Jong Il, the father of current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died just over 10 years ago.

And yet amid the retrospectives of his decade at the top, it is remarkable how little North Korea has changed.

Kim Jong Un has accelerated its nuclear and missile programmes, but beyond that, the country is mostly the same place it has been for decades. Its sheer stubborn persistence is astonishing.

SO MUCH FOR HOPES THAT KIM JONG UN WOULD BE A REFORMER

There was much hope around this Kim’s ascension that he might be a reformer. Kim was not even 30 when he took the crown from his father.

He was partially educated in Switzerland. He did not rise through the regime’s central institutions – the party and the army.

He had a taste for western sports like basketball. He frequently wore business suits rather than the old Mao-jumpsuits of communist ideology. His wife too appeared to wear expensive designer clothes and jewelry.

If all of this did not lead to reform, then analysts thought Kim Jong Un might become a figurehead. His father (Kim Jong Il) and grandfather (Kim Il Sung) had spent most of their lives in North Korea, building the institutions of the state and grooming the relations they needed to stay in power.