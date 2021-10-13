Commentary: North Korea plays political games to end COVID-19 hardship

PRESTON, United Kingdom: In April 2020, North Korea was genuinely afraid about the spread of COVID-19 because it knew the country’s healthcare system wouldn’t cope if the virus took hold.

Initially there was acceptance that, for the most part, North Korea hadn’t witnessed an outbreak as severe as those seen everywhere else. Whether that’s still the case is hard to say.

There’s a serious lack of data on the country, and the authenticity of North Korea’s claim to have had zero cases has long been questioned in the West.

But even if true, the effects of the pandemic are being felt in other ways. North Korea closed its borders early in January 2020 to shelter from the virus.

The cost of this has been enormous. The country is subject to international sanctions, which limit trade.

In the past, it has mitigated their effects via informal trade and state-sponsored smuggling across the border with China. But with the border closed, this hasn’t been possible.

As a result, North Korea has experienced drastic food shortages. Reducing legitimate and illegitimate trade with China has also reduced economic activity, preventing North Korean goods from being sold across the border and industrial supplies, consumer goods and food being imported from China.