Commentary: Biden priorities in Asia don't bode well for North Korea's Kim Jong Un

ATLANTA, Georgia: Nearly three years after his failed "bromance" with Donald Trump, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is once again angling for the United States' attention.

North Korea has tested a new, high-tech missile and hinted it may agree to restart talks with South Korea, where President Moon Jae-in desperately wants to resuscitate his moribund outreach to the North.

But if Kim is expecting a positive reaction from US President Joe Biden, he shouldn’t hold his breath. With issues like China and the rebuilding of US alliances topping Biden’s agenda, overtures to Kim are unlikely.

Kim’s dog-eared script is not helping his cause. The latest drama has unfolded all too predictably.

In Act One, Kim Yo Jong, his sister and the North’s spokesperson on North-South affairs, averred that the regime might be interested in discussing a peace treaty with South Korea – an idea that Moon himself had proposed in September.

She hastened to add, however, that South Korea will have to distance itself from US demands for nuclear disarmament and end joint military exercises with US forces.

The predictable sabre-rattling came a few days later, in Act Two. Following the announcement that the regime had launched a new hypersonic missile and carried out a half-dozen other tests, Kim took to the podium - with his missilery in the background - to tout the North’s “world class defence capability”.

Although the Biden administration had sent “signals that it is not hostile”, he declared that the North has “no reason to believe it”.

By challenging US credibility, Kim was all but asking the United States to respond, ideally by following its Korean ally’s lead and publicly throwing a bone his way.