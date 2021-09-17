Commentary: North Korean missiles tests – Kim Jong Un won’t stop and options are shrinking

SEOUL: With a slew of North Korean missile tests this week, the world has once again been reminded of our limits to constrain the hermit kingdom’s behaviour.

For the most part, Pyongyang does what it wants, and the rest of the international community just has to live with it.

In the last few days, North Korea tested cruise missiles and then ballistic missiles. The latter violates United Nations Security Council resolutions.

And yet the response of South Korea, the US and Japan has been muted, in part because their options are so limited.

IMPRESSIVE IMPROVEMENTS IN MISSILE TECH

North Korea’s technical improvements are undeniably impressive. The difference between these missile types is the range and flightpath.

A cruise missile, like the one launched on Monday (Sep 13) is basically a missile with a jet engine attached to it. Like a passenger plane, it flies in a straight line toward a target.

The advantage of such a weapon to North Korea is its manoeuvrability, plus its ability to evade radar and penetrate defences. But cruise missiles usually have a short or medium range.