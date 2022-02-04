Commentary: Where is North Korea getting the resources to test missiles and buy arms?

SEOUL: North Korea has pursued an aggressive missile testing schedule this year – seven rounds of launches in less than a month. It has also hinted at the resumption of nuclear weapons tests. All these violate UN sanctions on the country.

Between 2006 and 2017, the UN Security Council passed nine resolutions imposing import and export restrictions on Pyongyang to rein in its weapons of mass destruction programmes.

Each resolution was unanimous, including the votes – not abstentions – of China and Russia. As there are 15 members on the Security Council, nine unanimous resolutions is a powerful statement of international consensus that Pyongyang should stop.

Beginning in 2016, the sanctions moved beyond targeting specific firms and persons associated with North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction, to blockading entire sectors of the North Korean economy. These “sectoral sanctions” have increasingly cut North Korea off from the world economy.

Almost any major transfer of goods in or out of the country is now illegal. Yet the North continues to test missiles and show off its munitions, raising the question where it gets the resources despite the UN blockade.

CHRONIC FOOD SECURITY

North Korea also routinely experiences food insecurity and malnutrition. It has worsened this problem by shutting its border with China for two years to inhibit the spread of COVID-19

Since the mid-1990s, North Korea has routinely solicited the international community for food assistance. The country’s agriculture is notoriously inefficient, and corruption has become widespread as the country has fallen into poverty since the cessation of Soviet assistance in the 1990s.

NGOs and UN agencies working in North Korea routinely put the figure of "food insecure” people around 40 to 50 per cent of the population.

North Korea has tentatively experimented with private agriculture to alleviate these problems, but it fears fully liberalising the economy. That would move significant economic power into hands of private farmers.

Instead, it has looked the other way for years on private gardens and food trade across the border with China. But COVID-19 has disrupted the latter strategy. Most analysts think this is why the North Korean leadership recently has talked about “belt tightening” and “tough times” ahead.

North Korea has sealed itself off from the world economy by insisting on sanctions-inducing weapons tests and cut itself off from its grey market relationships with China now as well. This throws North Korea back on its own resources - insufficient for a socialist economy to meet its needs.