Commentary: Could North Korea’s crypto-funded nuclear programme collapse now that FTX has?

JOONDALUP, Australia: Since the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, FTX, declared bankruptcy in November, the flow-on effects have been felt far and wide.

For the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a country facing heavy sanctions, cryptocurrency theft has been a (relatively) simple way to fund the country’s expanding nuclear arsenal.

It’s well documented that Kim Jong Un’s military operation hackers have been stealing cryptocurrency to support North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme for several years.

But with the general downturn in the crypto market, coupled with the recent FTX collapse and myriad other pitfalls, analysts estimate North Korea has probably lost most of its crypto haul.

Can we expect its nuclear weapons development to come to a halt, or slow down? It seems unlikely.

NORTH KOREA’S HACKERS HAVE BEEN BUSY

North Korea sponsors several hacker groups, including Lazarus Group (also called Guardian of Peace and Whois Team) and Advanced Persistent Threat 38 (APT38).

While nobody knows exactly how many North Korea-backed hackers there are, experts have estimated Kim Jong Un has between 6,000 and 7,000 working both inside and outside the country.

North Korea has invested in its national cybercrime arsenal for about 15 years. It’s almost impossible for an organisation to defend itself against an army of this size and calibre once it comes charging.