Commentary: Why a North Korean defected to South Korea then went home

BRADFORD, England: The re-defection of a North Korean refugee, who had spent two years in South Korea after escaping the repressive communist country in 2020 before returning north on Jan 1, has shone a spotlight on the discrimination many northerners face in the richer and more sophisticated South.

The defector has been identified as a 29-year-old former gymnast, Kim Woo-joo. Kim crossed the heavily protected demilitarised zone and scaled 10 feet barbed-wire barriers to cross into the south in November 2020.

He told South Korean officials he had defected to escape an abusive stepfather. Changing his name to Kim Woo-jeong, he reportedly found work as an office cleaner.

But just over a year later he appears to have made the same dangerous journey in reverse. This has prompted speculation he might have been a spy, something denied by government officials.

Many North Koreans escape their harsh lives in the DPRK, where reported poverty and famine are widespread and human rights violations are routine.

About 300,000 North Koreans have escaped and moved to various countries worldwide since the end of the conflict on the Korean peninsula in 1953 and about 30,000 settled in South Korea.

It is rare for defectors to return to North Korea – there were about 30 in the past decade. But it is well known that many North Koreans miss their families and life in the DPRK despite the hardships – and many struggle to adapt to life in the South.