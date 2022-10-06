Commentary: North Korea’s bold new nuclear stance

SEOUL: In fewer than 10 days, North Korea has fired a series of five missile launches, heightening tensions in the region. Although missile tests and threats coming from North Korea are nothing new, the recent developments point to a much bolder, more confident and provocative strategy than in the past.

With Pyongyang declaring victory in August over its COVID-19 outbreak, attention seems once again to have shifted towards its missile and nuclear programme.

The most recent launches came after Pyongyang announced a new law on the use of its nuclear weapons in September. In a speech by Kim Jong Un this week, he declared that defining the country’s nuclear policy in law had made North Korea’s “status as a nuclear weapon state irreversible”.

If the North Korean leader were to suffer an accident, the law states that “a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately to destroy hostile forces including the starting point of provocation and the command according to operational plans decided in advance.”

North Korea is clearly putting forward the possibility of a preemptive strike that could be launched if a major external attack is believed to be imminent.

NORTH KOREA GROWING ITS WEAPONS ARSENAL

The law also has very real implications for future negotiations, with Kim asserting that North Korea will never again engage in talks premised on its denuclearisation.