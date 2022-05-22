Commentary: Haven’t had COVID-19 yet? It could be more than just luck

BELFAST: We all know a few of those lucky people who, somehow, have managed to avoid ever catching COVID-19. Perhaps you’re one of them. Is this a Marvel-esque superpower? Is there any scientific reason why a person might be resistant to becoming infected when the virus seems to be everywhere? Or is it simply luck?

More than 60 per cent of people in the United Kingdom have tested positive for COVID-19 at least once. However, the number of people who have actually been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is thought to be higher. The calculated rate of asymptomatic infections varies depending on the study, though most agree it’s fairly common.

But even taking into account people who have had COVID-19 and not realised it, there is still likely a group of people who never have. The reason why some people appear immune to COVID-19 is one question that has persisted throughout the pandemic. As with so much in science, there isn’t (yet) one simple answer.

We can probably dismiss the Marvel-esque superpower theory. But science and luck likely both have a role to play.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO EVADE COVID-19 FOR SO LONG?

The simplest explanation is that these people have never come into contact with the virus. This could certainly be the case for people who have been shielded during the pandemic.

People at significantly greater risk of severe disease, such as those with chronic heart or lung conditions, have had a tough couple of years. Many of them continue to take precautions to avoid potential exposure to the virus. Even with additional safety measures, many of these people have ended up with COVID-19.