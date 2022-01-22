Commentary: Australia's brush with Novak Djokovic reveals deeper issues with its COVID-19 response

CANBERRA: Everyone has a view on the saga surrounding Novak Djokovic and his Australian visa.

The question though is: How did it come to this? How is it that one of the world’s all-time great tennis players and his team of staff couldn’t navigate Australia’s COVID-19 safe rules?

Whether or not he should have been allowed into Australia doesn’t matter as much as why the Australian system seemed so unclear, capricious and let him land in Melbourne anyway.

This is not an isolated case. Until recently, Australia managed the COVID-19 crisis better than many other countries.

But there are too many instances where policies and responses appeared ad hoc or unintelligible, driving up costs, illnesses and deaths. That’s plain to see during the current disastrous wave.

Overwhelmed health bureaucrats focused on dealing with the current crisis rather than preparing for what was coming next.

When Australia shifted from elimination to living with the virus, the country wasn’t ready. Regulatory approvals for rapid antigen tests came too late for people to build up stocks in their own homes and shops, and that left no systems to monitor infections.

Australia’s vaccine approvals came later than in comparable countries. It took too long to buy too few vaccines. Conflicting advice on the vaccine that was then purchased (AstraZeneca) fuelled vaccine hesitancy.