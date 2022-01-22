Commentary: Plastic bags at shops and supermarkets should be charged per bag rather than per customer

SINGAPORE: On Jan 1, a plastic bag charge kicked in at all of NTUC FairPrice’s convenience stores.

The grocery retailer was the first supermarket chain in Singapore to implement a plastic bag charge. The charge is S$0.20 per transaction at supermarkets and S$0.10 per transaction at convenience stores.

Retail store BHG Singapore has also recently announced a similar per transaction fee for the use of plastic bags. This is a significant move from businesses to discourage consumers from using plastic bags.

DO PLASTIC BAG SURCHARGES WORK?

Based on consumer psychology, there are two clear benefits of charging fees for the use of plastic bags.

First, supermarkets and retail stores giving out plastic bags used to be the default, which consumers tend to stick to. Charging a fee for plastic bags removes them as the default option, effectively nudging consumers to explore more eco-friendly alternatives such as reusable shopping bags.

Second, a theory known as operant conditioning suggests rewards reinforce a specific behaviour while punishments decrease that behaviour.

A tax on plastic bags is a classic form of punishment, which should discourage consumers from using them, since incurring a financial cost is aversive.