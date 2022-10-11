Commentary: North Korean pressure is forcing more radical considerations in South Korea

BUSAN: In 2022, the debate over the possible nuclearisation of South Korea has widened considerably. Where this was previously a fringe idea, relegated to an occasional op-ed in conservative newspapers, it is now a topic of national security discussion.

Op-eds on the topic and high-profile debates, at outlets such as the Asian Leadership Conference and Seoul Defense Dialogue this summer, are now common. In the 15 years I have taught international relations in South Korea, there has never been this level of ferment.

PUBLIC OPINION IS SUPPORTIVE

These unofficial discussions, also known as “Track II” diplomacy, in South Korean think-tanks and academia is complemented by shifting public opinion.

A February 2022 poll from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that 71 per cent of South Koreans wanted their country to have nuclear weapons. Another in May 2022 from the Asan Institute for Policy Studies found 70 per cent supported indigenous nuclearisation, with 64 per cent in support even if that violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

It seems likely that “Track I” actors – South Korean decision-makers and their US alliance counterparts – will eventually be pressed to address this issue.