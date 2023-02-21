Commentary: I am a teacher and I let my students use ChatGPT

SINGAPORE: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and very soon, Baidu’s Ernie. These artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are the first of many more to come. They have been sensational, and they are rapidly changing the way people learn and work.

In academia and education, reception to such AI platforms has stretched across a spectrum: Students celebrated its arrival with excitement as they discovered how useful it is to aid them in their learning, whereas the initial reaction from educators was concern over issues such as the originality of work and even cheating in exams.

This contrast led me to question: As educators, we often ask if our students are ready for the future, but how often do we ask ourselves if we educators are ready for the future?

While plagiarism and cheating are valid and important concerns, perhaps we educators are distracting ourselves from bigger issues: Do AI tools like ChatGPT really pose a risk to how much and how well students can learn and perform? And more importantly, do these same tools pose as much of a risk to us educators, on how well we can learn and adapt to effectively embrace the winds of change?

It is unrealistic for us to think that we can effectively nurture our students and prepare them to be ready for the future of work if we ourselves are unable to lead by example and adapt well to such technological changes. Especially when most, if not all of these AI platforms, will be here to stay and even evolve to become smarter and better over time.

For those of us who may be self-professed late adopters of technology - is now the time to catch up and keep up?