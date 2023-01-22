Commentary: Assigning grades to sugary drinks speaks to the Singaporean in me

SINGAPORE: Healthy eating can be a tall task during Chinese New Year. Some may be counting each pineapple tart and almond cookie, others may be looking for healthier versions of their favourite snacks and drinks.

This year, we may notice the new colour-coded Nutri-Grade grading system on our pre-packaged drinks. But are such health labels enough to nudge us towards healthier choices?

Consider the following statements:

Statement A: There are 11g of sugar in 100ml of pure apple juice.

Statement B: There are 11g of sugar in 100ml of pure apple juice, compared with 8g of sugar in 100ml of chocolate malt drink.

Statement C: The pure apple juice has a Nutri-Grade of D while the chocolate malt drink has a B.

On its own, Statement A probably means very little to most - is 11g of sugar a lot? Statement B is more helpful in that it tells us that apple juice has more sugar. But is that difference a big deal?

It is Statement C, assigning grades, that really speaks to the Singaporean in me. I am shocked that apple juice is a full two grades lower than the chocolate malt drink.

A FORM OF BEHAVIOURAL NUDGE

It is this ability to speak to - and even shock - people that underpins the effectiveness of the Nutri-Grade.

The nutrition label has been mandatory for pre-packaged beverages since Dec 30, 2022. Food and beverage outlets, including bubble tea and coffee shops, will also be required to label freshly prepared drinks that are higher in sugar and saturated fat by the end of 2023.