Commentary: Jensen Huang Is bigger than Nvidia – and it’s a problem

HONG KONG: When a high-profile chief executive is in trouble, investors worry about key-person risk and whether the company will continue to prosper. But what if that businessman is crucial to an entire narrative that has underpinned the global markets boom?

Nvidia said on Sunday (Nov 8) that it was opening an investigation into Jensen Huang, after the CEO acknowledged that he had a romantic relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence determined was a Chinese spy.

The path forward – and Huang’s future – will depend on what emerges from the board’s fact-finding process. But the revelation itself is shaking up the entire artificial intelligence world.

WILL NVIDIA’S MONEY KEEP FLOWING IN THE SECTOR?

Nvidia is not only the sector’s most valuable publicly listed company, with a market cap of US$4.5 trillion, but has lent its own creditworthiness to speed up infrastructure growth.