Commentary: Have we reached peak Nvidia?

NEW YORK: I keep hearing some version of this argument: Yes, we’re in an AI bubble. But even in the dot-com crash, the best companies survived and made people rich. Just look at Amazon.

Fine, but it’s easy to forget that it took more than eight years for Amazon’s stock price to return to its March 1999 pre-crash level. And then there’s Cisco, whose journey was even more arduous: Its post-dot-com crash recovery was finally completed on Monday (Nov 17).

It’s comparisons like this, to 1999 and the misery that ensued, that have dampened Nvidia in recent days. Its stock was down in the days before Wednesday, despite expectations of another extraordinary quarterly earnings report.

The leading AI chipmaker reported 62 per cent year-on-year revenue growth. Forecasts point to fiscal 2026 revenue hitting a staggering US$208 billion. The ramp-up of production for its next-generation of hardware is said to be on track.

But with the door to selling top chips to China now seemingly shut, cutting short what would have been a strong growth area, the fear is that we have reached peak Nvidia: The AI boom and associated infrastructure spending have been priced in and, with talk of 1999 in the air, the only way is down.