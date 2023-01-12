Commentary: What next after O-Levels? The most practical answer may not be the right one

While these initiatives are a step forward in lessening exam stress for students, they alone are insufficient in widening society’s definition of merit. The presence of national examinations results in grades carrying significant weight in shaping one’s life trajectory.

After all, national exams serve as standardised checkpoints for students to clear. The inability to do so could limit educational and career options. Non-profit co-founder Marvin Kang went through such a reality check when he felt he had nowhere to go after flunking his A-levels.

Because exams still serve as a safety net, the need to perform well – or adequately enough – will always be there. But can we broaden our criteria of what “performing well” means in Singapore’s education system?

PRACTICAL CHOICES REIGN SUPREME

I distinctly remember the sense of uncertainty I felt in secondary school when I chose to enter the humanities stream as opposed to the science stream. The common consensus is that going into arts might limit career options.

The uncertainty I felt reflects how “practical” subject choices in Singapore still matter – that is, subjects that maximise one’s professional standing. O-Level graduates may now be grappling with this question in choosing which course or subject combination to pursue next. What would curry the most favour with a university admission officer or a job recruiter?

But this thinking can make students deny their own strengths and choose the path well-travelled instead. By choosing to study what I was inclined towards, I did better in junior college and found my passion for behavioural science, which I pursue today as a Sociology undergraduate.